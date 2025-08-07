Partly Cloudy
Heartfelt prayers: photos of Argentines turning to the Catholic saint of work in search of jobs

By AP News
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pilgrims gathered Thursday at the church of San Cayetano in Buenos Aires to pray to the patron Saint of work: Saint Cajetan. Ariel Robledo drew his image with chalk on the sidewalk outside the Catholic church while others received confession and blessings from priests and union workers protested food insecurity.

While austerity measures reduced the monthly inflation rate to below 2% in June — down from over 25% when President Javier Milei took office — they have worsened economic hardship for many, with rising unemployment, declining inflation-adjusted wages and prices still up 40% year-on-year.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By NATACHA PISARENKO
Associated Press

