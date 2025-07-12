Boat carrying migrants capsizes off the coast of the Dominican Republic killing at least 4 people

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A boat carrying migrants capsized off the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic killing at least four people, authorities in the Caribbean nation said Saturday, as emergency personnel and the military searched for survivors.

Seventeen people who were rescued, including a girl, received medical attention and were in good health, Juan Salas, director of the country’s Civil Defense, said. A survivor reported that about 40 people were on the boat before it capsized.

“That happened close to the coast; it’s possible some people swam out,” said Salas, who estimated the boat sank at a depth of 500 meters (1,640 feet) to 600 meters (1,970 feet). He added that the search was being hampered by strong waves and seabed conditions.

The boat included migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The number of illegal journeys to Puerto Rico by sea in Dominican Republic waters has increased significantly in the last few years. The International Organization for Migration documented at least 321 deaths and disappearances of migrants in the Caribbean in 2022, the highest number since 2014.