Personal secretary and adviser to Mexico City's mayor killed in attack

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The personal secretary and an advisor to Mexico City’s mayor were killed by gunmen on a motorcycle in a central neighborhood of the capital Tuesday, authorities said.

Mayor Clara Brugada holds the second most powerful political post in the country to President Claudia Sheinbaum, and they are allies in the Morena party.

Brugada said in a statement that her secretary Ximena Guzmán and adviser José Muñoz were killed in the Moderna neighborhood. The motive was under investigation.

Sheinbaum lamented the killings and said during her morning press briefing that there would not be impunity. Sheinbaum served as Mexico City’s mayor prior to winning the presidency last year.

In 2020, gunmen from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel attempted to kill her then police chief in a spectacular ambush on a central boulevard. He was wounded and three people were killed.