Bolivia’s electoral court bans ex-leader Morales and suspends a key a candidate, drawing backlash

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s top electoral court on Tuesday disqualified iconic former President Evo Morales from running for president and suspended the other main leftist contender from taking part in the August elections.

The decision targeted the two strongest leftist challengers to President Luis Arce’s governing socialist party: Morales, Bolivia’s first Indigenous president who governed the country from 2006 until his ouster in 2019, and Andrónico Rodríguez, the young Senate president.

Condemning the moves as a blow to the Andean nation’s fragile democracy, Morales and Rodríguez accused Arce’s government of using the country’s court system against them.

“We have been persecuted,” Morales, who still commands fervent support in his tropical highland stronghold, told a local radio show. On social media, he voiced alarm over “the grave threat facing democracy today.”

“It is time to unite to confront the country’s true enemies: The economic crisis and the abuse of power,” he wrote. Morales has previously vowed to “convulse” Bolivia with protests if he is barred from the race, heightening a sense of crisis in the run-up to the deeply polarized vote.

Rodríguez — a fresh-faced 36-year-old candidate who generated excitement among voters disillusioned with Morales’ fifth presidential bid and outraged with Arce’s handling of Bolivia’s worst economic crisis in 40 years — called for protests against what he called “a political decision” to suspend his candidacy.

“No ruling or judicial decision driven by political interests can overrule the sovereign will of the people,” he wrote on X.

The Supreme Electoral Court gave narrow, technical reasons for the decisions as the window closed for candidates to register their political parties.

A power struggle between Morales and his former ally and finance minister, President Arce, has fractured their dominant Movement Toward Socialism party, or MAS, forcing Morales to break off and create his own political party.

Arce, whose popularity has plunged as inflation surges and fuel shortages paralyze the country, dropped out of the race last week and nominated his senior minister, lawyer Eduardo del Castillo, as the MAS party candidate.

A stern-faced lawyer and loyalist of Arce who oversaw police crackdowns on anti-government protests over the last year, Del Castillo has struggled to summon the kind of support enjoyed by Morales and Rodríguez.

In the opposition, infighting among centrist and right-wing parties has left the anti-MAS movement without a clear frontrunner to seize on what could otherwise be its first real shot at victory in almost two decades of socialist rule.

According to the list published Tuesday by the Supreme Electoral Court, the successfully registered opposition candidates include Samuel Doria Medina, 66, a former cement tycoon notorious for his multiple unsuccessful presidential bids.

There’s also Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, who promoted market-friendly reforms as president from 2001-2002 after serving as vice president to the late military dictator, Hugo Banzer.

Morales’ disqualification, though controversial, had been expected. His recently formed political faction, “Evo Pueblo,” lacks official party status, the electoral court said, while an allied party that planned to host his candidacy failed to meet other legal requirements.

Even as Morales continued to insist on the legitimacy of his candidacy, a divisive ruling by the Constitutional Court that bans citizens from running for more than two presidential terms also complicates his path back to the presidency.

Some analysts see that ruling — made by Arce-allied judges that interfered in judicial elections to extend their own terms — as emblematic of how the judiciary in Bolivia has been undermined by political wrangling.

“Arce benefitted from the rapid deterioration of the already weak justice system, failed to enact desperately needed reforms and manipulated the courts to his advantage,” said Kathryn Ledebur, director of the Andean Information Network, a Bolivian research group. “This lack of due process and rule of law make the upcoming elections a free-for-all with an unpredictable, unsustainable outcome.”

More surprising was the court’s decision to suspend Rodríguez’s candidacy pending a hearing on the legality of his political alliance. A first court session is scheduled for Wednesday.

The new constraints on the leftist candidates also drew criticism from officials within the Supreme Electoral Court itself.

“I alert the country and the international community that the democratic system is being put at risk by legal actions that seek to affect the normal development of the elections,” wrote Francisco Vargas, a member of the electoral body.

