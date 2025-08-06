A speeding motorist driving at 199 mph on Germany’s Autobahn is fined more than $1,000

BERLIN (AP) — A motorist was clocked driving at more than 320 kph (199 mph) on the Autobahn west of Berlin, a record high at more than 124 mph above the speed limit, German police said.

The speedster, who was not identified, was caught while racing along the A2 highway near Burg on July 28.

The driver was handed a fine of 900 euros ($1,043), stripped of two points from his driver’s license and banned from driving for three months, the Magdeurg police office said this week.

A roadside radar stand, known as an “Enforcement Trailer,” caught the motorist in a routine check. A reading from its display showed “the highest record speed” of 321 kph, police said Tuesday.

Germany’s famed Autobahn motorways have captured fascination and interest around the world for their lack of speeding limits. German authorities and driving clubs have argued over the years about whether the policy should continue.

Limitless speeds aren’t universal on the Autobahn, though, as parts of the motorway are subject to speed limits. The section of the motorway where the record-breaking driver was caught has a limit of 120 kph (74.5 mph).