Portugal arrests six linked to a far-right group and seizes explosives and weapons

MADRID (AP) — Portuguese authorities arrested six people linked to a far-right group and seized explosive material and several firearms, police said Tuesday.

The detainees are believed to belong to the so-called Movimento Armilar Lusitano (MAL), which sought to establish itself as a political movement supported by an armed militia, according to a police statement.

They are suspected of crimes related to terrorist groups and activities, discrimination and incitement to hatred and violence, and possession of prohibited weapons, police added.

Authorities seized several explosives, firearms — some built with 3D printers — and rounds of ammunition and knives in the operation, police said in a statement.

Last month, the anti-immigration Chega party won the second-most seats in parliament and will lead the opposition after the third general election in Portugal in as many years.

Chega, which means “Enough,” was a once-fringe party in its first election six years ago. Now, has 60 of the National Assembly’s 230 seats in this European Union country of 10.6 million people.