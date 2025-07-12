France says the South Pacific territory of New Caledonia will have more freedoms

France says the South Pacific territory of New Caledonia will have more freedoms View Photo

PARIS (AP) — France announced a sweeping, hard-fought agreement Saturday aimed at granting more autonomy to the restive South Pacific territory of New Caledonia, but stopping short of the independence sought by many Indigenous Kanaks.

The agreement — hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as ″historic” — still needs final approval in New Caledonia, a nickel-rich archipelago east of Australia and 10 time zones away from Paris. The accord may face a vote by New Caledonians in February.

The accord proposes the creation of a ″state of Caledonia″ within the French republic and inscribed in the French constitution, and the creation of a ’’Caledonian nationality″ alongside French nationality, according to excerpts viewed by The Associated Press.

It was reached after 10 days of negotiations — including a final overnight marathon — with representatives of the central government and those on both sides of the independence question. The talks stemmed from deadly rioting last year prompted by proposed changes to electoral rules that pro-independence groups said would marginalize Indigenous voters.

The accord will help “us get out of the spiral of violence,” said Emmanuel Tjibaou, a Kanak lawmaker who took part in the talks, as he and other sleepless negotiators announced the accord in a gilded hall Saturday evening in the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

He described a ‘’difficult path” ahead but one that would allow Kanaks and other Caledonians to move forward together as ‘’us” instead of divided.

Those seeking to keep New Caledonia firmly in the French fold hailed the accord. Lawmaker Nicolas Metzdorf called it a compromise born of ’’demanding dialogue,” and described the Caledonian nationality as a ″real concession.”

A special congress will be held to finalize next steps, which could include more sovereignty for New Caledonia over issues of international affairs, security and justice, according to excerpts published by New Caledonia’s public broadcaster. The accord could also eventually allow New Caledonians to change the territory’s name, flag and hymn.

Participants stressed the importance of rehabilitating and diversifying New Caledonia’s indebted economy, which depends heavily on nickel mining, and making it less reliant on the French mainland.

France colonized the Pacific archipelago in the 1850s, and it became an overseas territory after World War II, with French citizenship granted to all Kanaks in 1957.