Euro 2025: Unbeaten Spain overcomes Italy which also advances to quarterfinals View Photo

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Tournament favorite Spain came from behind to beat Italy 3-1 and sweep through Group B at the Women’s European Championship on Friday.

Italy lost but also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Italy had the audacity to take a 10th-minute lead against the 2023 World Cup champion on defender Elisabetta Oliviero’s shot, soon after captain Elena Linari struck the crossbar with a header.

Spain leveled within four minutes, led from the 49th, and added Esther González’s tournament-leading fourth goal in stoppage time.

Still, Spain had enough problems in defense handling the Italians to give host Switzerland some hope for their quarterfinal in one week.

Italy finished runner-up to Spain in the group because Portugal, which was third in the standings at the start of play, lost to Belgium 2-1 when needing a lopsided win.

Norway awaits Italy in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday in Geneva, and it will be Spain-Switzerland two days later in Bern.

Spain’s first two goals were created by the skipping feet and dribbling runs of winger Athenea del Castillo.

She leveled in the 14th, finishing a move she started with a right-foot shot curled into the top corner.

After Del Castillo’s driving run across the face of the Italian defense in the 49th, the ball sat up for Patri Guijarro to snap a shot low into the bottom corner.

Spain gave a first start at Euro 2025 to Aitana Bonmatí, two weeks since the two-time Ballon d’Or winner was hospitalized by viral meningitis.

