Clear
93.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Helicopter crash on Isle of Wight kills 3 during training flight

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Three people have been killed and one person seriously injured when a helicopter crashed Monday during a flight lesson on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England.

The Robinson R44 II helicopter had a pilot and three passengers onboard when it crashed just before 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

The operator, Northumbria Helicopters, said its aircraft was involved in a crash during a flight lesson.

The seriously injured survivor was airlifted to the trauma center at University Hospital Southampton.

Eyewitness Leigh Goldsmith was driving when she saw the helicopter spiral down into a hedge, she told the Isle of Wight County Press.

The U.K.’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it is sending a team of inspectors to the scene. The cause of the crash is not known.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 