Photos show history lovers replaying ancient Roman battles in Romania

POIANA, Romania (AP) — History buffs dressed as Roman soldiers and Dacian warriors clashed in front of a crowd in a reenactment of a struggle culminating in the Roman conquest of land in present-day Romania.

Constantin “The Castor” Lapusneanu, a well-known Romanian tattoo artist and the man behind the Getodava historical reenactment festival, told The Associated Press that he was motivated by a “love of our ancient land and ancestors” and a desire to transmit that heritage to future generations.

The event in northeastern Romania drew historical reenactment groups from elsewhere in Central Europe including Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The reimagined battles took place in Poiana, a village outside the city of Iasi, near the border with Moldova, where Lapusneanu built a replica of an ancient fortress known as a Getic fortress.

Though it is well known the Romans emerged victorious in the battles nearly 2,000 years ago, the reenactment this summer ended in a draw.

Participants explained they simply want to focus on how the battles were fought.

By VADIM GHIRDA and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU

Associated Press