Sri Lanka’s parliament votes to fire country’s police chief over abuse of power

By AP News

COLOMBO, Sri LAnka (AP) — Lawmakers in Sri Lanka voted Tuesday to fire the country’s police chief for misconduct and gross abuse of power, making him the island nation’s first inspector-general to be impeached.

In the 225-member parliament, 117 lawmakers voted to fire Deshabandu Tennakoon. No one opposed, while one member abstained.

The removal came after a parliament-appointed committee inquired into the allegations against him and last month released a report that found him guilty.

Tennakoon, who oversaw 85,000 police officers, faced charges of sending a team of armed officers for an illegal raid in 2023 that triggered a gun battle with a separate police unit in southern Sri Lanka. One officer was killed.

Tennakoon was appointed police chief in 2023 by then-President Ranil Wickremesinghe, despite protests from then-opposition lawmakers and civil rights activists who claimed he was not fit for the post.

There was no immediate comment from Tennakoon.

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
Associated Press

