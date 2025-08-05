India and the Philippines announce partnership to strengthen trade, defense and maritime ties

India and the Philippines announce partnership to strengthen trade, defense and maritime ties View Photo

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and the Philippines announced an upgraded strategic partnership Tuesday that they said will deepen trade, defense and maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The countries announced the agreement after bilateral talks in New Delhi between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

India’s foreign ministry spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, said the sides also agreed to expand partnerships in space, tourism, culture and digital technologies.

After the talks, Modi said India and the Philippines were “committed to peace, security, prosperity and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Marcos said the strategic partnership “will doubtless resonate beyond the confines of our bilateral relationship.”

“We want to work with you for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he told Modi.

Marcos arrived in India on Monday for a five-day visit as the countries deepen their defense ties. They staged joint naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea for the first time on Sunday, a high-profile military deployment that antagonized China.

India also has supplied its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems to Philippines.