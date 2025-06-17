Photos of protests following the death of a blogger while in police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A demonstration over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody turned violent Tuesday with police in riot gear facing protesters in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Several demonstrators were injured and property destroyed.

An investigation continues into the death of Ojwang, who was accused of defaming Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat, Kenya’s deputy police chief, who stepped aside Monday but failed to acknowledge he was the complainant.

Ojwang was arrested June 6 in western Kenya and driven 400 kilometers (248 miles) to Nairobi for publishing what police said was “false information” on social media. He was found dead two days later at the Central Police Station and police attributed his death to “hitting his head against the cell wall.” A pathology report refuted the police account.

By BRIAN INGANGA

Associated Press