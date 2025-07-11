Clear
96.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Photos of funeral of Kenyan civilian shot dead by police during protest

Sponsored by:
By AP News
APTOPIX Kenya Protester Funeral

Photos of funeral of Kenyan civilian shot dead by police during protest

Photo Icon View Photo

KANGEMA, Kenya (AP) — The burial of a Kenyan civilian who was shot at close range by a police officer during an anti-government demonstration in June has taken place at his parents’ farm in Kangema.

Boniface Kariuki was selling face masks at an anti-police demonstration on June 17 when he was shot in the head during a confrontation with two officers. On Thursday, an officer was charged with his murder.

Human rights groups have called for restraint among police officers following violence at similar protests captured by photographers on June 25 and July 7.

__

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By BRIAN INGANGA
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 