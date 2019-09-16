A Checklist for the New Homeowner

Congratulations on your new home! It’s been a long stressful journey getting to where you are now. You’ve had to give up your old home, decide whether you can afford a new one, and then move your entire life to a new state or a new neighborhood. It’s been stressful, but you’re almost through. Most people wish that they could have a checklist as they’re settling in. So, to help, here is a 5 step checklist.

1. Notify the Post Office and the Bank

The first thing that you should do is make sure that you contact the post office and make sure that they’re aware of the change. All you have to do for this is fill out a change-of-address form. Head into the closest Post Office and fill out the form. Then, call your banks and make them aware of the change as well. This would mean that you should also change your billing address for credit cards and for any online shipping (like Amazon).

2. Switch Your Utilities and Services

Step two is just as easy. After you’ve taken care of the important things with the Post Office and the bank, call your utilities to let them know that you’ve switched addresses. This will stop you from receiving any bills from your old address (which is important if you’re renting it out) and ensure that you are receiving the bills for your current address. If you had any pest control services, lawn care, or any other service performed on your old home, give them a call and make sure that they know you’ve moved. Hopefully, they can still service your new area and the change will be quick and easy.

3. Make Sure You’re Safe

Once most of the finances are taken care of, it’s time to make sure that you’re as safe as possible. If you’re buying a home from someone else, it’s possible that they still have copies of the keys used for the house. To be safe, contact a locksmith and get all of the keys remade and changed. Change all the codes for the home and garage as well. Then, head inside and make sure that all of the safety features of the home are working. This means checking the Carbon Monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers. It doesn’t hurt to hire someone to come out to double-check the home for mold or termites either (this should have been done before the house was put up for sale).

4. Fulfill Promises to Your Family

Things are going to feel weird in the new home for a couple days. The fastest way to move in and get settled is by making the home feel like it’s really home. If there was anything that you sacrificed to the get the new home, make plans with your family to get it. For example, if all your kids wanted was a new pool but the house didn’t have one, create a financial plan to get there and think it out step by step. Start by researching for a company that does custom pools in your city.. Then, work with the company to create a financial plan to put in the pool. In order to help your children best adjust to the idea of moving to a new place, make sure that you’re honest with them the entire process.

5. Review the HOA Rules

If you’ve purchased a home in an HOA area, make sure that you review the rules a few extra times. Hopefully, you already know what to expect from your HOA, but reviewing the rules will help ease any stress while you’re figuring out the area. The Home Owners Association usually has very strict rules for what you can and can’t have outside in the area. They can also be strict about the upkeep of a property and the style of decorations. So, stay up to date with the rules.

After you’ve taken care of the important things, go ahead and do the fun steps. Go out and meet your neighbors, explore the area, decorate the inside of the home, and relax on the couch. You’re done. You can now feel great about your accomplishments because you finished everything. From here on out, it’s life as usual.

Written by Mikkie Mills for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2019 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.