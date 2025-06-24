8 ways to protect your home from wildfires

(BPT) – As wildfire threats grow more severe across the western and southern U.S., Mercury Insurance continues to provide tips to help homeowners proactively reduce their risk. With decades of experience insuring homes in high-risk wildfire zones, Mercury is committed to empowering communities through education, action and accessible insurance solutions.

From smart landscaping choices to policy readiness, the steps you take today can help protect your home — and your peace of mind — tomorrow.

“Homeowners play a critical role in defending their properties before wildfires even begin,” said Kelly Butler, Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer at Mercury Insurance. “By acting quickly and decisively now, you could significantly reduce the risk of loss and give firefighters a better chance to protect your home.”

Wildfire protection checklist for homeowners

1. Create defensible space around your home:

Clear dry vegetation, dead plants and flammable debris from around your home — especially within the first five feet. Trim overhanging branches and maintain a buffer zone of at least 30 feet.

2. Use fire-resistant landscaping:

Choose gravel paths and native fire-resistant plants, and avoid flammable materials like mulch or wood chips near the foundation.

3. Harden your home’s exterior:

Upgrade to fire-resistant siding and roofing, seal gaps in eaves and vents, and install ember-resistant vent screens. Replace wood fences or decks with ignition-resistant materials.

4. Clean gutters and rooflines:

Regularly clear gutters, roof valleys, and decks of leaves and debris that can easily ignite from embers.

5. Store flammable materials away from your home:

Move firewood, propane tanks, patio cushions and outdoor tools at least 30 feet away during fire season.

6. Utilize smart fire technology:

Consider outdoor sensors, sprinkler systems and Wi-Fi-connected cameras for real-time monitoring and early alerts — especially if you’re away from home.

7. Check your insurance coverage regularly:

Wildfire risk evolves, and so should your policy. Make it a habit to review your homeowners insurance coverage annually to ensure it reflects your home’s value, renovations and contents.

8. Build a relationship with your insurance agent:

A local independent Mercury agent can help you understand coverage options, recommend safety upgrades that may qualify for discounts, and guide you in preparing for wildfire season.

“An experienced agent isn’t just helpful — they’re essential,” added Butler. “They can walk you through coverage updates, recommend smart upgrades, and be your go-to when the unexpected happens. Having that trusted partner can make all the difference.”

Mercury Insurance is here to help

Mercury offers homeowners insurance that may include wildfire coverage, depending on your location and eligibility — along with tools and guidance to help you prepare and protect what matters most. Through tips like these and other helpful content available online at the Mercury blog, the company continues to help families take proactive steps toward preparedness — because safety starts with being informed.

