8 Tips for New Homeowners Moving to a New State

No matter why you’re moving, whether you got a brand new job in a different city or simply want a change of life, it can be tough to relocate. And all of that doesn’t even take into account the process of moving all of your belongings from one state to another. In this guide, we will be going over some tips to help you pack up your life and move to a whole new state.

1. Do plenty of research.

Before you actually start the moving process, you should start by researching the city to which you plan to relocate. From local shops to schools and food chains, you should know exactly what your new city has to offer. We highly suggest doing a thorough internet search or, if possible, even driving through the city to get a better understanding of the area.

2. Search for your new home.

Before you take the plunge and move to a new city, you should spend at least a couple months beforehand finding a new home. Reach out to a local realtor. They can provide invaluable help as you look for a new place to live. Whether you plan to rent or buy, a realtor can not only show you around the city but also recommend a great property to settle down in. They will be familiar with the different neighborhoods and can help you find a home that is within your budget and provides the things you need.

3. Develop a budget.

Money can be tight while moving, which is why it’s so important to create a budget. It’s very easy to overspend or even run out of money with so many expenses coming at you. Developing a moving budget can help you monitor how much money you are spending and keep track of how much you have left to spend.

One of the biggest expenses that you should base your budget around is the moving company costs, but don’t spend everything in that one area. There are still plenty of large costs that you need to be aware of, such as plane tickets, utility connection fees, and more.

4. Hire a moving company.

The best, and sometimes only, way to move all your belongings from one state to another is to hire a moving company. However, before you hire one you should do plenty of research to make sure you are getting the best service possible. Some different moving companies have specialties they offer, so look for the best. Some movers refuse to move pianos while others specialize in that area. Some movers specialize in long-distance moves, while some bill themselves exclusively as Phoenix, Los Angeles, or Dallas movers. Make sure that the moving company you hire can handle exactly what you need them for.

Ask for recommendations from your friends and family. From there we suggest asking for testimonials from past customers. Ideally, the more positive reviews they have from customers, the more you can trust them. However, you should also check out their licensing info at the US Department of Transportation to make sure they are legally allowed to be moving your belongings.

5. Pack early.

Packing may seem like a daunting task, especially when you are moving out of state. The key to such a time-consuming and overwhelming task is to get organized as early in the process as possible. First decide what you want to take with you, what you will sell, what you will donate to others, and what you will simply throw away. Then, you can begin the packing process.

Get started on this as soon as possible, because it can be an enormous task. Start with rooms and objects that you do not use on a daily basis. Try color coding each box by the room it goes in. Be sure to use extra care when packing up your valuables, and pack a suitcase full of the essentials for the day of your big move.

6. Gather your important documents.

Make sure you do not pack away vital documents in a random box. Keep them in a separate location, and carry them with you when you travel to your new state. These documents include health records, social security cards, birth certificates, IDs, passports, tax forms, and other vital papers. Ensure that these are all in a safe location throughout the packing and moving process. If there are documents that you will need for the move itself, keep them set aside in their own folder so that you can access them easily.

7. Change your address.

A few weeks before you move, you should notify the postal service of your address change. You can either do this online at USPS.com or in person at the post office. This will ensure that any mail will be forwarded to your new home. At the same time, change your address on any bank accounts, online shopping accounts, and other businesses that need your information.

8. Contact your utility companies—both new and old.

With so many other tasks on your mind, it can be easy to forget to contact your utility companies. This includes water, gas, electricity, cable/internet/phone, and any other necessity. Contact your service providers at least two weeks before your move to both disconnect service to your old house and connect new services at your new home. This way, you can avoid moving into your new home in the dark.

Moving can be one of the biggest hassles when relocating from one state to another. However, by doing some preparation beforehand and knowing what to expect, moving into your new home should be a little smoother and more enjoyable.

Written by Realty Times Staff for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2025 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.