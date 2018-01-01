Room For 2: First-time Home Buying Tips For Newlyweds

Buying or selling a house is more stressful than getting divorced, going bankrupt or getting fired, according to a survey of 2,000 adults by EstatesDirect.com. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by home buying with your loved one, you’re not alone. Figuring out how to merge your lifestyles, budgets and expectations can be difficult, but doesn’t have to be a negative experience. Turn home buying as a newlywed into an empowering experience that symbolizes your rock solid foundation and partnership. Here are some actionable tips to get started and take control of your home purchase.

Choose the Right Neighborhood for Your Budget

Kick off your home-buying search by exploring neighborhoods that fit your lifestyle and budget. Remember to look beyond what your mortgage and home insurance will cost. Utilities, car payments, student loans, food, furniture, credit card debt and any other fixed expenses should be factored into your budget. Don’t forget to add in costs for annual repairs, as well as just some fun money to actually enjoy your home.

Take a look at the neighborhoods that appeal to you from how long your commute will be to the available recreation. Outdoor lovers and hiking enthusiasts will have completely different criteria than someone who loves the downtown nightlife, and either option will affect your budget.

Right-Size Your Life

Buying your first home as newlyweds is full of hope and excitement of the years to come. Soon you start thinking about how it could be your forever home and hold all the children and guests of your dreams. But in reality, any home you purchase should be right-sized for your current life or the not so distant future.

For example, purchasing a home for the five kids you want is expensive with a lot of upkeep and overhead. You may decide to put off having children for several years or change plans. Instead, focus on the home you need for the next five or six years that can comfortably accommodate the two of you. An extra room for guests, a new baby or an home office can add the needed flexibility to your new home.

Stay Proactive About Safety

Some couples may choose a less than desirable neighborhood to offset mortgage costs. That may work well for your finances, but shouldn’t compromise your safety. Meanwhile, couples moving into safe neighborhoods with little crime activity can lead to complacency. It’s always imperative to protect your home and personal safety regardless of your environment.

Start by installing a security camera system where you can monitor your home from the office, on the road or from your own bedroom. For example, Lorex Technology offers Wi-Fi home security cameras with two-way audio and night vision, as well as complete outdoor security camera systems. Joining your neighborhood watch or online community groups can help monitor for suspicious activity.

Keep Communication Open

Home maintenance, upkeep and ongoing chores can quickly create ripples in a marriage and impact your relationship. Keep the lines of communications open and set expectations early. Divide up who is doing what and become a reliable partner who sticks to their end of the bargain. It’s also crucial to allow for flexibility.

Your partner’s demands at work could exponentially increase, or you may find you loathe the chore you signed-up for. Talk it out and support each other through the ups and downs of maintaining a home together. Don’t let your home become an albatross. At the end of the day, you want your home to be a safe haven for love and communication.

