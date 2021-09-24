How To Choose The Right Home For You…and Your Dog

Data over the last several years shows that millennials are largely driven in their real estate purchase not necessarily by proximity to work or readiness for marriage and kids, but, instead, by their desire to provide a nice environment for their dogs.

Sometimes, people are awesome.

If you’re one of those people that are looking to move in order to create a welcoming home environment for your dog, or a dog you plan to bring in, here are a few things to look for.

A workable floorplan

Do you have an older dog? Getting up and down the stairs might not be so easy. Perhaps a ranch-style home is a better bet at this stage of your life.

A safe yard

When you’re looking at houses, you’re going to want to pay close attention to the outdoor space. Is there enough room for your pooch to run? Is the yard fenced? Is the fence in decent shape?

Other doggie friends

While you may not be keen to meet up with other humans and their pets during this time of social distancing, this too shall pass…right? And, when it does, you may want to make sure you’re positioned in an area that’s dog friendly.

Barking dogs

Then again, the neighbors’ dogs might be nightmares. Having mega-barkers around you is never fun, but it can be especially painful if that barking also gets your dog(s) going.

A park nearby

Even if you don’t have acres for your dog to explore, having a park nearby can be a great substitute.

The wildlife situation

Are you looking at areas where there are coyotes or other predators? You not only have to think about the danger factor but also what life will be like if you can’t put in as doggie door and have to leave your dog alone while you’re gone for large stretches of time.

Is it a busy street?

Dogs get out. It happens. Being in a high-traffic area could increase the possibility that your dog will be injured or worse by a car. Said Homes.com: “You may always have your dog on a leash, but what about those times they escape out the front door when you’re distracted or when a child or visitor or service man leaves the door open? Will they rush into a quiet cul-de-sac or a busy street?”

Nooks and crannies

If you do buy a two-story home, that unused space under the stairs would make a great dog hangout area!

Community rules

If you have or are considering a breed like a pit bull or German shepherd, you’ll want to make sure there are no restrictions in the communities you’re considering. Some condo and townhome communities may also have size restrictions, and there also may be limitations on how many pets you can have.

“Even if you own a piece of property, it’s not guaranteed that your pets will be welcome there,” said the American Kennel Club (AKC). “Depending on the number and the breed, there can be restrictions within an Homeowners Association (HOA), condo development, or even the city or state, at large.

The right flooring

If you’re buying new construction or plan to renovate, you may also want to think carefully about dog-friendly-materials. One of today’s most popular options is luxury vinyl tile, which gives you the look of wood but with a much easier-to-care-for, pet-friendly material. “Luxury vinyl tile is an excellent choice for homes with furry companions,” said Armstrong Flooring, for its “long-lasting durability, easy cleaning and 100% waterproof planks.”

Written by Jaymi Naciri for Realty Times at www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2021 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.