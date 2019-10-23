Four Ways to Make Your Ceiling a Standout

The floors: gleaming. The walls: painted. The knick knacks: perfectly placed. So why does your home still feel…unfinished? Maybe it’s time to look up. Yes, all the way to that blank, boring ceiling.

“A creative ceiling can completely change the look of a room, taking a space from so-so to stunning,” said House Beautiful. Here are four ways to create a statement ceiling in your home.

Get colorful

“The power of paint is undeniable,” said A. Houck Designs. And they aren’t kidding. If you haven’t thought about adding paint to your ceiling, we bet you will once you see how taking color up to the fifth wall transforms a space.

“White was the furthest thing from our minds as we updated our clients’ powder room,” they said. “We wanted to create big drama in the tiny space, so we started by covering the walls with this over-the-top, floral paper from Designers Guild. Suffice it to say, this wallpaper introduced plenty of wow-factor all on its own. We decided to up the ante, though, by pulling one of its lush shades of green for the ceiling color (Grenada Villa 690 by Benjamin Moore).”

On their site, you’ll also be able to see several examples of painted ceilings that veer more toward subtle but which still attract attention.

Make it metallic

Talk about glamorous. Splash some metallic paint up there to create a one-of-a-kind look with luxury appeal. Keep in mind that metallic paint will cost you more than a standard finish—possibly as much as double for the materials. Modern Masters is a go-to for high-quality metallic paint, but we’re also fans of the PPG Metallic Paints at Home Depot, which are about 40% of the price.

Turn wallpaper into ceiling paper

We can’t promise it will be easy to hang, but wallpaper on the ceiling is sure to be a conversation piece. Use it in a bedroom where you can enjoy it from bed. “A lot of times when you’re in a bedroom, you’re on your back” when you wake up, Quintece Hill-Mattauszek, an Alexandria, Va., designer, told the Washington Post, “So, it’s really nice to see something really cool.”

Using wallpaper in a powder room is another designer trick that allows you to make a big impact in a small space. “It’s always fun to do something unexpected in a powder room,” Elizabeth Reich of Baltimore-based interior design company, Jenkins Baer Associates, told the Post.

Add some architectural detail

Love the look of exposed beams but don’t want the expense? Faux beams are a great way to create that rustic ambiance at a much lower cost. Plus, they’re lightweight, which makes them DIY-friendly. Get some ideas for what to do with your beams here.

