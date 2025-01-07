‘Tis the Season: Prepping Your Home for the Long Winter Months

Making sure your home is ready for the winter can be tedious and stressful process, particularly if you live in places that have temperatures falling below zero. As we move into 2020, you may have already experienced some problems with your home. Drafty windows, broken furnaces, or faulty wiring (which causes lots of fires) are just a few problems homes can have in the wintertime.

So, what can you do to ensure you and your home are ready for a relaxing and cheerful winter? Let’s consider some things you can do to finish (and start) your year right.

Call the Furnace Doctor

First, get a tune-up for your furnace. It may seem unnecessary, but this can pay off in the long run. Not only will getting a tune-up reduce your energy bills and monitor for carbon monoxide, but this will also prevent you needing to call for help on the coldest day of the year. This one preventative measure can make all the difference.

Inspect Your Roof

You should also clear out any debris from your eaves and inspect your roof for damage. Discovering missing tiles before it snows or sealing any cracks will prevent against leaks. Clearing your eaves will allow for proper drainage. By inspecting both of these, you can prevent ice dams and any long-term damage that may be caused by icy conditions.

More Insulation

If you’re further concerned about your utility bills or have cold toes from poor insulation, you can seal your windows and reverse your ceiling fans. There are a variety of popular methods for insulating—you’ve probably seen plastic on a few windows during the colder months. You can find weatherproofing kits online or at your local hardware store. It is important to make sure your attic is well insulated too, to further prevent ice dams on your roof.

As for your ceiling fans, reversing ceiling fans creates an updraft, which forces rising heat downwards, making it warmer down below.

Prevent Sparks

Be sure to get your electrical wiring checked, especially if you have an old home. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, heating and electrical problems were the leading identifiable causes of residential fires behind cooking fires. Be careful not to overload power strips and replace any frayed cords. Faulty wiring is the number one cause of electrical fires. Some cases can even lead to lawsuits.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to check your appliances and wiring in the winter,” says Rich Newsome, attorney and co-founder of Newsome Melton Law. “Often people forget, and don’t notice when something of theirs gets recalled – or, worse, starts to get old and faulty. Not paying attention to your appliances can cause costly – and potentially deadly – fires in your home.”

Overall, be sure to unplug any unnecessary appliances and check for frayed wires or over stuffed electrical strips—don’t blame it on the Christmas tree!

There is a lot that goes into maintaining a home, but making sure you’re ready for the winter months can reduce stress, costs, and risk. A few preventative measures can make sure you have a safe and warm winter, and maybe make your holiday season a little bit brighter.

