Three Essential Questions to Ask Your Contractor for a Successful Staining Project

(BPT) – One of the top ways to elevate the look of outdoor wooden surfaces is with a fresh coat of stain. Here are must-ask questions for your professional contractor before getting started:

1. How long will the project take?

Once temperatures start rising and days start getting longer, there is no better place to be than outside. Before you start your staining project, work on a realistic timeline for completion. There are several factors that will determine how long a project will take to finish including:

Size of Area: Larger surfaces, such as decks or fences, will take more time to stain than smaller areas like furniture or trim.

Type of Stain: Different stains (oil-based, water-based, gel stains) have varying application and drying times. With FLOOD® EASY SEAL™ Premium Oil-Based Stain and Sealer, only one coat needs to be applied to achieve a beautiful, flawless finish.

Preparation: Surfaces that require cleaning, sanding, or stripping old finishes can add time to the project.

Weather Conditions: Weather can impact drying times. High humidity or low temperatures can extend the time needed for the stain to dry.

Application Method: The method of application (brush, roller, or spray) can affect the time required.

According to Arlivonne Vélez, associate marketing manager, Flood wood finishes, products like Flood Easy Seal premium stain and sealer enables professionals to work smarter, not harder, on outdoor projects, in turn completing your project faster.

“With easy-to-apply, one-coat application features and no back brushing required, it gives pros the power to save time and allows homeowners to enjoy their outdoor spaces sooner,” Vélez said.

2. What stain products will work best for my project?

Choosing the best stain product for your project depends on several factors, including the type of surface you are staining and the desired finish. Consider:

Type of Surface — Outdoor fences, decks and furniture made of wood are ideal for staining.

Desired Finish — To maintain a natural appearance, opt for a clear or semi-transparent stain that provides color while allowing the natural wood grain to show. If you want a deeper, rich finish, select a product like Flood Easy Seal premium stain and sealer; it is semi-transparent and fortified with PENETROL® technology for excellent, even penetration.

Environmental conditions — For outdoor projects, choose stains that are specifically formulated for exterior use, as they offer UV-blocking protection and moisture resistance.

3. How do I select a stain color?

With seemingly endless options, selecting a stain color can be overwhelming, especially if you are not sure what final look you want to create for your outdoor space. With Flood Easy Seal premium stain and sealer, it’s easy to narrow down your options by selecting one of the eight ready-mixed colors for your project.

Wood type and age

Wood has different characteristics based on type and age. For example, pine typically takes on a lighter, softer hue while oak gives a more vibrant and deep finish. For new, clean wood, show off the natural grain with a transparent or semi-transparent stain. Aged wood is a good candidate for deeper coverage and protection. And regardless of the type or age of wood, it’s recommended to test a small area before you fully commit.

Location of project

Whether your backdrop consists of a lot of open space, or is submerged in earthy, lush greenery, consider your project’s location when choosing a stain color. Select a color that complements your existing exterior elements to create a seamless atmosphere of comfort and beauty.

Lighter stains like Flood Easy Seal premium stain and sealer in Natural, generates an illusion of openness and more space while dark, earthy tones like Flood Easy Seal premium stain and sealer in Dark Walnut can produce contrast when paired with bright, lush greens and florals.

For more outdoor stain project tips and inspiration, visit Flood.com.