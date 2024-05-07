From Shunning to Stunning: 4 Bathroom Renovation Ideas You’ll Love

If you really stop to think about it, the bathroom is quite an important place within your home. While it is a location that instills privacy, you still want it to be a place that is warm and inviting. However, it is because of that need for privacy that we seem to neglect the overall design of the space. Many bathrooms seem to shun people away. Instead, they should be stunning and inviting. Here are four different bathroom renovation ideas that you are sure to love.

Add Some Waterproof Vinyl Flooring

Vinyl is a great flooring material to put in your bathroom because of its versatility. You just want to make sure that your selection is waterproof in order to keep everyone safe. For an extra stunning look, go for some vinyl that looks like dark wood. Not only is this easy to install, but it will also look great to everyone who passes by the bathroom.

Fun Tile

Tile is another popular choice for the bathroom, and for a good reason. However, many people seem to shy away from the decorative pieces because of the perceived difficulty in being shaped around the many bathroom fixtures that you have. This is why you need a masonry saw. When you use a wet tile saw, you can easily shape the tiles of your choice to have them placed around your tub, sink, toilet, and other fixtures. This is how you can get custom tile fit your space perfectly.

Put in a Chandelier

Move away from boring light fixtures and dare to be different. There is no reason why a chandelier cannot look great in your bathroom. It will shine a great deal of light over your bathroom fixtures, in addition to accenting those new tile or vinyl floors that you have just put in. This is really a way to impress visitors to your home as well.

Add a Claw Tub

If you really want to make a statement in your country bathroom, go for an old school look. The claw tub is making a comeback. Not only is it very functional, but it also provides a great look to nearly any size of bathroom that you might have.

These four ideas will have your bathroom looking country chic in no time at all. The stunning look that results will really make each bathroom a centerpiece of your home. While still remaining a place of privacy, it will also become a place of refuge for all who step inside.

