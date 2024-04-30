4 Home Security Features to Increase Safety and Peace of Mind

“When I got home from work, I walked into the living room and was greeted by a huge mess and lots of missing electronics. I guess they knew when I would be gone and decided my home was the perfect target. The police don’t think we have a chance of catching the guys who did this, and my stuff…I’ll never see my 52 inch TV again. At least none of us were home when it happened. It makes me realize we’re not as safe in our neighborhood as I thought.”

There are a million scenarios like this each year–in fact, 3.7 million of them. Of these 3.7 million homes with break-ins in the United States, only 17% had some sort of security system in place. How safe are you in your home? Do you have any security features in place to protect you and your family in case of a break-in or other emergency?

If you don’t feel safe, and if you don’t have any security features in your home, these are some features you might want to consider:

1. A security system.

It’s been shown that as the number of home security systems increase in an area, the number of home invasions decrease–and not just for homes with systems, but for the whole neighborhood.

When you choose your security system, there are several types to choose from. But it’s best to purchase a state-of-the-art home security system service where the latest technology is used to allow you to monitor and control your home security from the convenience of your smartphone. A security system not only protects you when there are break-ins, but it also protects your family if there is a fire or medical emergency.

2. Smart locks.

Smart locks allow you keyless entry into your home, allowing you, your family members, and guests easy access when needed. With a phone or other authorized device such as a key fob, smart locks can be unlocked or locked remotely; and using smart home technology, access can be granted or denied for specific time periods.

This is a great security feature since smart locks take away the need to hide spare keys outside or leave a key with a neighbor. You can always look for a home security service that comes with a smart lock option and who’ll install it for you. You’ll love the convenience and added security of smart locks.

3. Smart lights.

Smart lights, same as with smart locks, can be managed virtually using similar smart home technology. There are several ways you can use your smart lights. One of the most important ways is to take advantage of the feature allowing lights to be turned on or off even when you’re away, giving you added security when you can’t be there.

Most break-ins occur when you’re away from home, so being able to trick would-be-burglars into believing you’re home by randomly turning on different lights and turning off others via your phone is a great way to keep your home safer. It’s great when you can piggyback smart lights in with a security system that has this feature.

4. Security cameras.

Security cameras are important for several reasons: they help police solve crimes, they actually deter crimes, and they give you peace of mind.

Through smart home technology, you can strategically place security cameras to remotely view areas in and around your home and make sure everything is as it should be; you can even review old video footage when needed.

Security cameras are great features to add to any home, and security system services often have cameras available as part of their home security packages.

You probably know at least one person who has experienced a home invasion of some sort. It may have even been you. When these traumas hit close to home, we realize how important it is to make sure our homes are as secure and protected as they can be. It’s better not to wait until something happens to our home, or worse, someone we know and love, before we take precautions. By getting a home security system, smart locks, smart lights, and security cameras, you’ll have that added peace of mind that you’re doing all you can do to ensure the safety of your household.

