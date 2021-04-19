Tankless water heaters poised as top 2021 home improvement trend

(BPT) – You’re likely thinking of improvements from a new perspective after spending more time at home or renovation ideas after recently purchasing a home. Because spaces are being utilized in different ways and utilities are getting used more frequently, you want smart upgrades that make life easier and more convenient. That’s why tankless water heaters are gaining popularity: These modern systems make your home more comfortable, save space, lower costs and provide eco-friendly benefits.

Traditional versus tankless

A cold shower. Washing your hands in a chilly stream from the faucet. Having to wait to do dishes because there’s no more hot water. The problem with traditional water heaters is they have a holding tank that heats a specific amount of water. When that water is not being used, it sits there being heated, which wastes energy. On the flip side, when in use, when the hot water is gone, it’s gone. It doesn’t matter if you’re mid-shower, mid-bath or mid-laundry load.

A tankless water heater solves these problems, making it both a logical and luxurious home improvement. Tankless water heaters are popular in homes throughout Europe, plus they are commonly used in spas or other facilities in the U.S. due to the benefits of on-demand and endless hot water. They are slowly gaining popularity in U.S. homes as Americans are becoming more energy-conscious and discovering the many efficient advantages over conventional types of water heating.

Top reasons to go tankless

The pandemic has people researching new solutions to their household issues, which is why many are learning about the numerous benefits of tankless water heaters and making the switch. Here are some of the top reasons why this option is trending for 2021:

Efficient and environmentally friendly: Tankless heaters flash-heat water when you need it, and turn off as soon as you turn off the faucet or shower. That means water is heated instantly and heated only when you need it. Tankless heaters are designed to save energy, which saves you money and protects the environment. For example, Thermalux tankless water heaters, on average, help reduce up to 118,000 tons of CO2 emissions a year.

Constant hot water without the waste: With a tankless water heater, you get to enjoy an endless stream of hot water because it’s heated through a compact yet powerful system that mounts on a wall. Once the demand for hot water no longer exists, the tankless water heater automatically shuts down and stops using energy. Choose the right size tankless and you’ll always have hot water when your family needs it.

Small size equals significant space savings: Usually about the size of a carry-on luggage bag, tankless water heaters can help you reclaim space compared with large tank-type heaters. These compact systems can be conveniently located in a utility room, garage, attic, basement or closet.

Cleaner water: Traditional tank water heaters can build rust and sediment inside the tank after years of use. This material can end up in the water that you use in your home. Since tankless options do not store water and heat it only on demand, you get fresh, clean water every time without worries of sediment.

Growing accessibility: Getting a tankless water heater is now as easy as going online to Amazon or Home Depot, where Thermalux tankless water heaters are readily available for immediate purchase. Learn more at thermalux.com. Then find an installer and upgrade your system before your old one goes out.

Lower costs: The upfront cost of getting a tankless can be defrayed thanks to possible local, state and federal tax credits. Check out energystar.gov for more information. Once installed, a tankless will help lower your energy bills, helping you to further save money. Finally, tankless water heaters have double the lifespan of their tank-style counterparts, which significantly impacts savings over time.

With new demands on a home’s comfort and its systems, a tankless water heater is a smart investment that will pay off for years to come.