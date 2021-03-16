Five Easy Ways To Remake Your Fireplace

It’s chilly out there! You’ve probably got your heat cranked up and the fireplace on. And, chances are you’re staring at that fireplace and thinking of all the things you’d like to change.

“A fireplace facelift can take your living space from ‘whatever’ to ‘wow,'” said HGTV.

“Whether you’re contemplating a full-on renovation or looking for an easy weekend upgrade,” we’ve got some easy, impactful fixes for your fireplace woes.

1. Paint it

We always say that nothing transforms more quickly and easily than paint, and that goes for fireplaces, too. If you have outdated red brick on your fireplace, a couple of coats of white or black paint can create something that’s a showstopper instead of an eyesore.

2. Whitewash it

A lighter touch than paint, whitewashing can lighten up a dark fireplace and give it new style. “Seems like just yesterday that the red brick in your family room looked perfect, but tastes change with time,” said Bob Vila. “Now you think it’s a little too dark and a little too red for the space. Your gut tells you it’s time for a change, but you’re intimidated by the thought of demolition and renovation. Rather than reach for the sledgehammer, grab a rag and a brush instead, and give your room a bright new look. While painting over brick with 100 percent latex paint will give the brick a solid, opaque color, whitewashing mutes the brick’s natural color with a translucent finish. The technique preserves the bricks’ natural, random variations, depending on how much paint is applied and how each individual brick absorbs it.”

3. Cover it in stone

Yes, that sounds like a huge undertaking. But, you don’t need to be a stone mason to get an incredible look for your fireplace. Airstone is an innovative product that gives you the look of real stone.

“Their product looks just like real stone, but is easy to cut with a saw at home,” said Make Life Lovely. “You don’t have to have fancy equipment, call in an expert, or pay a ton of money for expensive natural stone.”

4. Faux it

This marble-look adhesive paper covered up what used to be some pretty dated yellow ceramic tile. This application couldn’t be easier, but be sure to read the instructions and disclaimers carefully to make sure you’re using fire-safe products if you actually use your fireplace and it’s not just for show.

5. Start over completely

This typically involves some sort of demolition to create a smooth surface, and then the sky’s the limit. The timeframe can vary depending on how extensive the project is, and it might require an expert unless your DIY skills are stellar.

“A standard drywall installation with mantel and surround can be completed in two days,” said Forbes. “A custom mantel or more extensive ductwork or electrical installation can take five or six weeks.”

Written by Jaymi Naciri for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2021 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.