Correcting Common Paint Problems: Checking and Mildew

Here are tips and suggestions on how to correct common paint problems. Homeowners all over the country experience these types of problems. Take the time to read the instructions carefully and follow them and you can correct many of the paint problems around your home.

Checking of a Painted Surface

Checking usually occurs on a painted plywood surface. As the plywood veneer ages, it cracks from repeated expansion and contraction. This weathering and aging causes the painted surface to check.

When checking occurs, the entire checked area must be sanded smooth. The job will be easier with a power sander.

After the sanding is complete, prime the bare wood with one coat of good grade undercoat.

Fill all holes, cracks and seams with a good grade of caulking compound.

After the caulking compound and undercoat paint have dried thoroughly, apply one layer of a good grade of outside house paint.

In cases where the plywood is extremely aged, you may need to replace the wood completely.

If new plywood is mounted, you can prevent it from checking by sanding the surface of the new plywood smooth.

After sanding, apply one coat of a good grade of latex wood primer.

After the primer has thoroughly dried, apply one or two coats of a top-quality outside house paint.

Mildew On Paint

Mildew is caused by a combination of high humidity and high temperature that creates a growth of fungus on the paint film (see image).

Completely remove mildew from the surface. If you simply paint over it, the mildew will grow right through the new coat of paint.

Make a solution of 1/3 cup of powdered detergent and 1/2 cup of household bleach mixed in one gallon of warm water.

Scrub the entire mildewed surface thoroughly using this solution. Scrub the area vigorously, then rinse lightly with clean water.

Apply one coat of a good grade of undercoat paint, and allow it to dry.

After the undercoat layer has thoroughly dried, apply a finish coat of mildew-resistant outside paint or a top-grade of latex outside house paint. This procedure will remove the mildew problem.

Check your state and local codes before starting any project. Follow all safety precautions.

