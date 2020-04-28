6 Best Tutorials to Make DIY Upgrades to Your Home During the Quarantine

We never have enough time to work on our home. Scratch that—we never HAD time to work on our home. Now that most of us can’t leave our abode, we have nothing but time!

Turn that time into action by tackling some of those home improvement projects you’ve been thinking about. You might not have expert-level renovation skills now, but you’d be amazed at what you can learn from the comfort of your couch. We’ve rounded up some great tutorials to help turn you into a DIY master.

Install a Ring Doorbell

It’s a good time to focus on tech and security for your home. If you’re afraid of launching into this type of project, you don’t need to be. Installing a Ring doorbell is a relatively easy DIY undertaking. This tutorial from SafeWise is a good introduction to the world of modern technology upgrades, and the finished product can be up and running in less an hour.

Lay down luxury vinyl tile

Luxury vinyl style is a great alternative to pricier floor options like hardwood and can mimic the look at a lower cost and with greater durability. The floors are nearly indestructible and great for kids and pets. It’s also super easy to install, and, because it’s a floating floor, it can go right over other flooring, so you don’t need to do any demo. This is a great tutorial for beginners and this is another great site for some tips that will help make the process go smoothly.

Make a concrete countertop—in less than an hour!

If you’ve watched Fixer Upper and, like us, drooled at the custom concrete countertops Chip and Joanna love to put in clients’ homes, you’re not alone. But this is typically a tricky and time-consuming project. This tutorial can show you how to create a concrete countertop in less than an hour. It might not be gourmet kitchen-worthy, but it could be the answer to your outdoor kitchen needs! There have already been more than 3.6 million views of this video!

Glam up your patio

Can you create your own herringbone paver patio? Be bet you can with this tutorial!

Remove your popcorn ceiling

If you have an older home, you’ve probably looked up and sighed at your popcorn ceiling. This is a great time to get rid of that eyesore, and it’s easier than you think, with this Home Depot tutorial. Bonus: all that reaching and scraping will give your arms and shoulders a good workout! Be sure to check for asbestos first using a kit you can also buy from a home improvement store.

Build your own deck

There have been more than 6.5 million views of this tutorial that can teach you how to build your own 8×10 deck. And, it’s specifically for beginners, so the directions are easy to understand and follow.

