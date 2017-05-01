Annual Ovations Series Begins This Sunday

Entertainment - theater stage Enlarge

It may be the beginning of January, but the Calaveras County Arts Council remains busy during this time of the year.

Kathy Mazzaferro, Executive Director, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Calaveras County Arts Council is a private non-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation.

Founded in 1981, their purpose is to coordinate excellence in the presenting and promotion of the visual and performing arts of all cultures for artists, residents and visitors. The staff is comprised of Mazzaferro, a deputy director and an 11-member volunteer Board of Directors.

In 1990, they established their present office/gallery on historic Main Street in San Andreas.

There are plenty of events that are coming up within the next couple of weeks and months, beginning at 3 PM this Sunday afternoon at the Bret Harte High School Theater with ‘Blow Daddy’ an 11-piece horn-driven dance band from Jackson, CA. It kicks off the annual Ovations series of concerts and events.

For twelve years, the Calaveras County Arts Council presented the Sacramento Symphony at public and children’s concerts. To keep classical music in the forefront, in 1994 they started Calaveras Classics, which became “Ovations” in 2003, a performing arts series to reflect a diversity of music and dance.

The Ovations series this year will feature a wide variety of performers through Sunday March 26th, ending with the Diablo Ballet.

Other acts include singer, songwriter, musician Nathan Fox on Sunday February 5th, Los Pinguos from Argentina on Sunday February 26th and the Chamber Orchestra of the Mother Lode Friends of Music on Sunday March 5th.

The Calaveras Arts Council has many events and fundraisers coming up, which you can learn about on their website at http://www.calaverasarts.org/

As a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation, the Arts Council is not directly a part of county government. However, they do receive annual in-kind rent support from the County for the office/gallery space in downtown San Andreas.

Written by Mark Truppner.