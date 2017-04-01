Yosemite Faces Possible Closure Amid Rain, Possible Flooding

Snow In Yosemite Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park expects so much rain, snow and possible flooding over the next several days and into the weekend park officials say they may close the whole park.

Citing visitor and employee safety amid predictions for significant rainfall in Yosemite Valley that put the Merced river well above flood stage, park officials say that people planning trips to the park, beginning tomorrow, Thursday January 5, 2017, should make alternate plans as the park may close.

Yosemite National Park officials continue to monitor the weather forecast and will make decisions in the next day or two based on the forecast, and the ability of the park to safely accommodate visitors and employees.

The park was previously reported closed in 2010 due to snow, ice and fallen trees that closed Highways 41 and 120 and Hwy 140. It was also closed in October 2013 due to the government shutdown as reported here.

The park notes it also experienced a significant flood event in January 1997, which caused extensive damage to park roads, campgrounds, lodging, and utilities. The park was closed until March 1997 due to extensive damage to the park’s infrastructure. During the closure, there was no running water and electricity was intermittent. Since the 1997 flood, the park has made significant improvements to park roads and facilities.

