Several Crashes In The Mother Lode

Mountain Ranch, CA — The CHP remains on the scene of several wrecks in the Mother Lode this morning including one involving a pregnant woman and a sheriff’s deputy.

In Calaveras County there were two crashes on Mountain Ranch Road. The first accident involving the mother happened just before 8:30 on Mountain Ranch near Whiskey Slide roads east of Bansby. The CHP reports the woman went off the roadway, but does not give further details on the accident. Shortly after that there was a rollover crash involving a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputy on Mountain Ranch Road at Rocky Road. Officer Rebecca Myers states, “The deputy’s vehicle overturned into a creek but he is out of the vehicle and was not injured. I don’t know if he was just driving down the road or if he was responding to the other accident of the pregnant female, but he is okay.”

An ambulance was called to the scene as a precautionary measure for the pregnant woman, according to Myers. She adds ice may have been a factor in both of the crashes.

In Tuolumne County, the CHP remains on the scene of a solo vehicle crash in the Twain Harte area along Little Fuller and South Fork roads. The vehicle went off the roadway and smashed through a guardrail. It came to rest against two trees landing on its side. The CHP reports officers are waiting on a tow crew to be able to retrieve the vehicle, which should be arriving shortly.

