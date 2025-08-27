Novak Djokovic is trying to solve riddles at the US Open but is back in the 3rd round

NEW YORK (AP) — For the second contest in a row at this U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic appeared a bit sluggish, a bit off, for a stretch. This time, he even dropped the opening set. And then, as always at Flushing Meadows, the 24-time Grand Slam champion progressed to the third round.

Djokovic improved to 36-0 across the first and second rounds in New York, a place he’s won four championships, by coming back to beat 145th-ranked American qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

“I really tried to soak it in and enjoy the moment, especially when I won the first set,” said Svajda, a 22-year-old from San Diego. “It kind of shocked me. I was like, ‘Wow!’”

Asked on court afterward how he felt in his first competition since losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals on July 11 while hindered by a groin injury, Djokovic replied: “Not that great, to be honest.”

Svajda noticed.

“He was missing a little bit,” said Svajda, who got cramps in his legs and arms as the match wore on. “He was getting a little frustrated.”

At his news conference later, the 38-year-old Djokovic spoke a little more about his mood.

“It’s not a motivation thing. It’s just like me a bit frustrated with my game, and then I kind of go through stuff internally that — you don’t want to know the details what I’m going through and telling myself,” he explained after getting to the third round at a major for the 75th time, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the most such appearances by a man.

“I’m just trying to be locked in. Just trying to solve the riddle once I’m on the court,” Djokovic continued. “It’s not like I’m not finding joy on the court competing. I enjoy competing, but I don’t enjoy not playing well. That’s why I put extra pressure on myself and my team to be better the next day, the next match.”

That will come against Cam Norrie, a British left-hander who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2022 and is 0-6 against Djokovic.

Norrie got past Francisco Comesana of Argentina 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (0), 7-6 (4) in four hours and now it’s his turn to face the task that Svajda did Wednesday against Djokovic.

“He does everything so well, which is incredible,” Svajda said. “I was talking to my team and coaches before, trying to figure it out. It’s Novak Djokovic, so there’s not a big weakness.”

What else happened at the U.S. Open on Wednesday?

No. 5 seed Jack Draper, a semifinalist in 2024, withdrew because of a lingering injury to his left arm. Winners included both of last year’s runners-up — Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz — along with No. 10 seed Emma Navarro and 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. No. 12 Casper Ruud, whose 0-3 record in Grand Slam finals includes a loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows in 2022, was eliminated 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 by Raphael Collignon of Belgium. The 107th-ranked Collignon had never won a match at a major or played a five-setter until this tournament. Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were scheduled to play their second-round matches in Ashe at night.

Who is scheduled to play Thursday at Flushing Meadows?

Past U.S. Open champions Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are in Ashe, as is No. 14 seed Tommy Paul.

