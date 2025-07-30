Léon Marchand aiming to break the 200 individual medley record at the swimming world championships

Léon Marchand aiming to break the 200 individual medley record at the swimming world championships View Photo

SINGAPORE (AP) — It’s only a semifinal race, but all eyes at the swimming world championships Wednesday will be on Léon Marchand as the Frenchman goes after the world record in the 200-meter individual medley.

Marchand won four individual gold medals a year ago at the Paris Olympics. But in these worlds he’s swimming only the 200 and 400 medley — and a few relays — with his focus on taking down records.

This is Day 4 in Singapore and Marchand’s first appearance, due to his lighter schedule.

American Ryan Lochte holds the 200 IM record (1 minute, 54.00 seconds) and Marchand set the 400 IM record (4:02.5) at the 2003 worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

Five finals are set for Wednesday, and the Americans have a good shot in two. Claire Weinstein has the top qualifying time in the women’s 200 freestyle with defending Olympic champion Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia just behind.

Luca Urlando leads the 200 butterfly qualifiers. He’s aiming to be the first American since Michael Phelps in 2011 to win the world title in this event. It’s also notable that Marchand isn’t swimming. Marchand was the gold medalist in this event in Paris.

Ahmed Jaouadi of Tunisia had the top qualifying time going into the 800 freestyle final. Australia’s Sam Short is the other top contender.

Qin Haiyang of China is the favorite in the 50 breaststroke. He’s already won the 100 breaststroke in these worlds. He swept the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke two years ago at the worlds in Fukuoka.

The day’s last final is the mixed 4×100 medley relay.

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer