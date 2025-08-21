Past US Open champs Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic lead the 2025 US Open field

A look at some of the men to watch at the U.S. Open, which starts Sunday, with money-line odds via BetMGM Sportsbook:

Jannik Sinner

Ranked: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Italy

Age: 24

2025 Record: 31-4

2025 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 20

Grand Slam Titles: 4 — U.S. Open (1: 2024), Australian Open (2: 2024, 2025), Wimbledon (1: 2025)

Last 5 U.S. Open: 2024-Won Championship, 2023-Lost in 4th Round, 2022-QF, 2021-4th, 2020-1st

Aces: Reached the finals at each of the last four Grand Slam tournaments, a run that began with his first U.S. Open title a year ago. … He won the Australian Open in January, lost an epic final to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open in June, and won Wimbledon in July by beating Alcaraz. … Had to quit against Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final Monday because of an illness, ending Sinner’s 26-match unbeaten streak on hard courts.

He Said It: “You have to be ready if you want to keep up.”

Read All About It: Jannik Sinner gets the better of Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final

Odds Are: +100

Carlos Alcaraz

Ranked: 2

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Spain

Age: 22

2025 Record: 54-6

2025 Titles: 6

Career Titles: 22

Grand Slam Titles: 5 — U.S. Open (1: 2022), French Open (2: 2024, 2025), Wimbledon (2: 2023, 2024)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2024-2nd, 2023-SF, 2022-W, 2021-QF, 2020-Did Not Play

Aces: Has won 39 of his past 41 matches and leads the tour in victories and titles in 2025. … Has a chance to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings after the U.S. Open. … Won his first Grand Slam title at age 19 at Flushing Meadows three years ago. … Was 5-0 in major finals before the loss at Wimbledon.

He Said It: “I just want to think, ‘OK, I just played a final in a Grand Slam,’ and try to forget that I lost it.”

Read All About It: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are creating quite a rivalry

Odds Are: +140

Taylor Fritz

Ranking: 4

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: United States

Age: 27

2025 Record: 38-15

2025 Titles: 2

Career Titles: 10

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Runner-Up, U.S. Open (2024)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2024-Runner-Up, 2023-QF, 2022-1st, 2021-2nd, 2020-3rd

Aces: His U.S. Open showing 12 months ago marked the first appearance in a Grand Slam final by an American man since Andy Roddick was the runner-up to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009. … Got to his second Grand Slam semifinal last month at the All England Club before bowing out against Alcaraz.

He Said It: “It’s always been one of my goals to be able to see tennis grow as a sport in the U.S.”

Read All About It: Taylor Fritz’s U.S. Open final run was a long time coming for American men

Odds Are: +2200

Jack Draper

Ranked: 5

Career-Best Ranking: 4

Country: Britain

Age: 23

2025 Record: 29-9

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Semifinals, U.S. Open (2024)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2024-SF, 2023-4th, 2022-3rd, 2021-DNP, 2020-DNP

Aces: Enjoying a real breakthrough season, including a Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. … Only the second left-hander — Rafael Nadal is the other — to reach the top five since 2000. … Fitness issues from early in his career seem to be behind him.

He Said It: “I live and breathe the sport, and I’m obsessed with progressing and obsessed with becoming the player that I want to become all the time and achieve the things I want to.”

Read All About It: Jack Draper wins the trophy at Indian Wells and reaches the top 10

Odds Are: +1400

Ben Shelton

Ranked: 6

Career-Best Ranking: 6

Country: United States

Age: 22

2025 Record: 35-17

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Semifinals, U.S. Open (2023), Australian Open (2025)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2024-3rd, 2023-SF, 2022-1st, 2021-DNP, 2020-DNP

Aces: Made his top 10 debut in June. … Won his first Masters 1000 title in Canada this month. … A semifinalist at the Australian Open in January and the U.S. Open in 2023. … Has made it to Week 2 in six of his 12 career Grand Slam tournaments.

He Said It: “Love playing at the Slams. They always have the best crowds, more energetic crowds, the best atmosphere.”

Read All About It: Ben Shelton’s first Grand Slam semifinal came in New York two years ago

Odds Are: +1600

Novak Djokovic

Ranked: 7

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 38

2025 Record: 26-9

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 100

Grand Slam Titles: 24 — U.S. Open (4: 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023), Wimbledon (7: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), Australian Open (10: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), French Open (3: 2016, 2021, 2023)

Last 5 U.S. Opens: 2024-3rd, 2023-W, 2022-DNP, 2021-RU, 2019-4th

Aces: Dealt with a groin injury at Wimbledon and hasn’t played a match since losing to Sinner in the semifinals there July 11. … Most recent Grand Slam title came at the 2023 U.S. Open, the last time a man other than Sinner or Alcaraz won a major. … Seeking a record 25th Slam trophy.

He Said It: “I feel like when I’m fresh, when I’m fit, I can still play really good tennis. I’ve proven that this year.”

Read All About It: Novak Djokovic says he plans to return to Wimbledon

Odds Are: +1100

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

