Australia wins the toss and sends West Indies in to bat in T20 cricket series opener

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Australia won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat Sunday to start a Twenty20 international cricket series that includes five games in eight days.

The Australians, coming off a 3-0 test series sweep, gave a debut to Mitchell Owen, a Tasmanian allrounder who opened the batting with success for the Hobart Hurricanes in the domestic T20 league last season.

Mitch Marsh is leading a T20 lineup that will also feature Cameron Green and Josh Inglis from the test squad.

Veteran allrounder Andre Russell will be playing his next-to-last T20 for the West Indies in a team led by Shai Hope and featuring Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the bowling attack.

Lineups:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Australia: Mitch Marsh (captain), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

