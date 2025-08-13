Xander Schauffele is trying to avoid missing the Tour Championship for the first time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Xander Schauffele knows where he will be the last weekend in September, having already clinched a spot on the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup.

The immediate concern is where he goes next week.

Not since he was a PGA Tour rookie in 2017 has Schauffele, who won two majors a year ago, been outside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup going into the all-important BMW Championship. He tied for 20th, advanced to East Lake and won the Tour Championship.

Every year since then, he already has locked up his spot in the Tour Championship by now. This has been a different kind of year, and now Schauffele is at No. 43 and in danger of missing the FedEx Cup finale for the first time.

“This is my worst position I’ve ever been in, injury aside,” said Schauffele, who was hurt by missing two months at the start of the year with a rib injury. “Even my rookie year I was in a better position. It sort of has that rookie-year vibe to me a little bit. Just sort of need to work my way through the playoffs.

“You definitely play a little bit freer when you know you’re in (East Lake),” he said. “I’m try to get that freedom because I have absolutely nothing to lose.”

The BMW Championship always has a lot at stake. The top 30 not only have a chance at the FedEx Cup title, they are assured of being in three of the four majors, and have made enough money to be virtually certain of the PGA Championship.

This year, the stakes are a little higher.

The BMW Championship starts Thursday at Caves Valley, the final tournament before the top six players in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings qualify for the team that goes to Bethpage Black on Sept. 26-28. Schauffele’s two majors last year helped him clinch one of those spots.

Justin Thomas is at No. 7, and the six players behind him likely would have to win or finish second to earn one of those automatic spots. After next week’s Tour Championship, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley fills out the team with six wild-card picks.

Thomas is likely there one way or another, so the stress is minimal. Three others have never played in a Ryder Cup, which could work against them. And then there’s Bradley, who is considering picking himself as the first playing captain in more than 60 years.

“I still have a lot to prove as well as everyone around me on the list,” said Bradley, who checks in at No. 10 in the Ryder Cup standings, and No. 12 in the world ranking.

The proving ground is Caves Valley, hosting the BMW Championship for the second time since 2021. Patrick Cantlay won a thriller that year with a stunning rally of clutching putting — the gallery was chanting “Patty Ice!” at him after each big putt he made — that carried him to a playoff victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Cantlay hasn’t won this year. He is No. 19 in the FedEx Cup, safe for the Tour Championship, but at No. 15 in the Ryder Cup standings.

The course has gone through an overhaul, longer at 7,601 yards, and two par 5s have been converted to par 4s. The fifth hole is now 367 yards and slightly downhill, but the green has wild ridges that make it unlikely for players to take the risk of driver off the tee.

“They definitely made it significantly harder, so should be a good challenge for us this week,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler is the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup and he already has clinched $10 million for leading after the regular season and $5 million for being assured the top seed going to East Lake.

Rory McIlroy is at No. 2, even without playing the first postseason event last week. This is his first appearance since the British Open. He is among those with little stress at Caves Valley.

For the Americans who aspire to play in the Ryder Cup, consider the BMW Championship the first of two weeks to audition for the team. But for those wanting to chase the $10 million FedEx Cup prize, the BMW Championship is their last chance.

“Definitely been trying pretty hard to get something going,” Schauffele said. “This year has been a work in progress to get back into some good form. Still a work in progress. You know, 50 guys, a small field, and I’ve played well them before. So why not do it again?”

