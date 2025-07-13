American Talor Gooch wins LIV Golf Andalucia at Valderrama View Photo

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — American Talor Gooch won LIV Golf Andalucia on Sunday for his second LIV Golf title in three visits to Valderrama and fourth overall on the Saudi-funded tour.

Gooch closed with a 1-under 70 to finish at 8 under, a stroke ahead of Spanish star Jon Rahm (65). Rahm led Legion XIII to its third team title of the season.

Gooch has a record 13 trophies – four regular-season individual wins, seven regular-season team wins, one team championship in 2022 with 4Aces and one individual championship in 2023.

Abraham Ancer was third at 5 under after a 66.

Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 74 to tie for 30th at 3 over.

