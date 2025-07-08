PGA Tour and Europe join for Scottish Open. LPGA plays a major in France View Photo

European Tour and PGA Tour

GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: North Berwick, Scotland.

Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 7,237. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.62 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Robert MacIntyre.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Daniel Brown won the BMW International Open and Brian Campbell won the John Deere Classic.

Notes: This is the fourth year the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. … The leading three players not already eligible who make the cut at the Scottish Open will earn a spot in the British Open next week. … Corey Conners plays for the first time since having to withdraw from the U.S. Open with a wrist injury. … The Renaissance Club, while not a pure links, has matured nicely. It is just down the road from Muirfield. … The field features eight of the top 10 players in the world ranking, missing only Russell Henley and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Because of the 156-man field, it has the second-strongest rating on the PGA Tour (non-major) behind The Players Championship. … Two players with cards from the PGA Tour University program, Luke Clanton and David Ford, received sponsor exemptions. … Brian Campbell has two PGA Tour victories this season and no other finish inside the top 30.

Next week: British Open and Barracuda Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour

AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Evans-les-Bains, France.

Course: Evian Golf Resort. Yardage: 6,333. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.2 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app); Saturday-Sunday, 4-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ayaka Furue.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last tournament: Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im won the Dow Championship and English amateur Lottie Woad won the Women’s Irish Open.

Notes: This is the fourth of five major championships on the LPGA schedule. … Twelve different players have won the last 12 majors on the LPGA. … Only four players have won multiple majors starting with 2020. Minjee Lee has three since then, the most of anyone. … The Evian began in 1994 as a Ladies European Tour event. The LPGA co-sanctioned it in 2000, and then the LPGA elevated it to major status in 2013. … No one has won the Evian Championship more than once since it became a major. … Lottie Woad is playing as an amateur. She is coming off a six-shot victory in the Women’s Irish Open. … Nelly Korda has yet to win this season after winning seven times in 2024. … The LPGA has three tournaments in Europe over the next four weeks. It does not have a tournament the week of the men’s British Open. … The LPGA has not had any multiple winners this year, the longest it has ever gone in its 75-year history.

Next tournament: ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open on July 24-27.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/ and https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

___

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF ANDALUCIA

Site: Sotogrande, Spain.

Course: Real Club Valderrama. Yardage: 7,010. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (FS2); Saturday, 7-9 a.m. (FS1), 9 a.m. to noon (Fox); Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Last tournament: Patrick Reed won LIV Golf Dallas.

Notes: LIV Golf gets its British Open tuneup at Valderrama in Spain. … LIV has 15 players who are exempt or have qualified for the British Open at Royal Portrush. That’s one more than the U.S. Open at Oakmont. … Joaquin Niemann is a four-time winner on LIV Golf this year. … Patrick Reed became the 23rd play to win a LIV Golf League event. It was his first victory since joining the league in 2022. … Valderrama previously held the season-ending Volvo Championship on the European tour and twice held a World Golf Championship. It most notably hosted the Ryder Cup in 1997 when Seve Ballesteros was captain. … LIV will be in England the week after the British Open and then finish its season with three events in the United States. … Jon Rahm finished out of the top 10 for the first time since joining LIV last year. … Adrian Meronk is tied for 21st in the standings after winning the first event of the season.

Next tournament: LIV Golf UK on July 25-27.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

PGA Tour and European Tour

ISCO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Louisville, Kentucky.

Course: Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship). Yardage: 7,056. Par: 70.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Harry Hall.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Brian Campbell won the John Deere Classic and Daniel Brown won the BMW International Open.

Notes: This is the fourth opposite-field event on the PGA Tour schedule. The winner receives a two-year exemption and a trip to the PGA Championship next year but is not in the Masters from winning. … The tournament dates to 2015. It became part of the European tour schedule in 2022. … No one in the field is in the British Open next week. … Sponsor exemptions were given to Kentucky native J.B. Holmes and former PGA champion Jimmy Walker. … Auburn’s Jackson Koivun is playing on a sponsor exemption. He narrowly qualified on his own but finished in a tie for 11th last week in the John Deere Classic. … Defending champion Harry Hall qualified for the British Open and is playing the Scottish Open. … Hurstbourne is the third course to be used since the tournament began. … Emiliano Grillo is in the field, a week after losing in a sudden-death playoff to Brian Campbell in the John Deere Classic.

Next week: British Open and Barracuda Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS OPEN

Site: Endicott, New York.

Course: En-Joie GC. Yardage: 6,994. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Padraig Harrington.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open.

Notes: Padraig Harrington is not back to try to win a fourth straight time because he is playing in the Scottish Open this week, and then he has the British Open at Royal Portrush and the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl. … John Daly and David Duval are in the field. They are not playing in the British Open next week as past champions. Daly won at En-Joie in 1992 when it was a PGA Tour event. … The course used to host the B.C. Open on the PGA Tour. … The tournament has a concert each year. The first year of the senior event was in 2007 and the bands were Eddie Money and Air Supply. … The tournament gave its two sponsor exemptions to Rob Labritz and Notah Begay III. … Mike Weir has been the runner-up to Harrington two of the past three years. The Canadian star is not in the field this year. … Ernie Els is in the field before he goes over to Northern Ireland for the British Open next week.

Next tournament: Senior British Open on July 24-27.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

THE ASCENDANT

Site: Berthoud, Colorado.

Course: TPC Colorado. Yardage: 8,015. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Cristobal Del Solar.

Points leader: Austin Smotherman.

Last tournament: Austin Smotherman won the Memorial Health Championship.

Next week: Price Cutter Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship, Great River GC, Milford, Connecticut. Defending champion: Daniela Iacobelli. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

NBC Sports: American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe GC, South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Television: Friday, 4-6 p.m. (Peacock), 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Mardy Fish. Online: https://americancenturychampionship.com/

Challenge Tour: D+D Real Czech Challenge, Royal Beroun GC, Beroun, Czech Republic. Previous winner: Benjamin Follett-Smith. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Bromont Open, Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec. Defending champion: Ryan Burnett. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: MinebeaMitsumi Ladies Hokkaido Shimbun Cup, Makomanai CC (Soranuma), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Haruka Kawasaki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: High1 Resort Ladies Open, High 1 CC, Jeongseon, South Korea. Defending champion: Jiu Ko. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

Legends Tour: Swiss Seniors Open, Bad Ragaz GC, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. Defending champion: Jarmo Sandelin. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

___

