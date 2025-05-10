Tarling wins Giro stage 2 by a second over new overall leader Roglic

Tarling wins Giro stage 2 by a second over new overall leader Roglic View Photo

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — British cyclist Joshua Tarling beat pre-race favorite Primoz Roglic by a solitary second in an individual time trial to win the second stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

Roglic moved into the pink jersey, albeit only just.

Tarling, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, finished the 14-kilometer (8.5-mile) route through the Albanian capital of Tirana in 16 minutes, seven seconds.

He faced a nervous wait to see if any of the following 58 riders could beat his time. Roglic went close but crossed the line just a second slower, to the obvious relief of Tarling, who shook his head and smiled wryly in the leader’s chair.

It was a first Grand Tour stage victory for Tarling, who also became the youngest Giro time trial winner in history at 21.

Jay Vine was third, three seconds slower than Tarling.

Roglic’s overall lead was slender. The Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe rider has an advantage of just a second over Mads Pedersen, who won the opening stage on Friday.

Mathias Vacek moved into third overall, five seconds behind Roglic.

The Giro remains in Albania for Sunday’s third stage. The hilly 160-kilometer (99-mile) leg starts and finishes in the coastal city of Vlore, which is directly across the Adriatic from the Italian region of Puglia, where the race will resume on Tuesday after a rest day.

The race ends in Rome on June 1.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling