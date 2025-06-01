England opt to bowl first against West Indies with chance to clinch ODI series

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — England chose to bowl first against the West Indies with a chance to clinch their one-day international series at Sophia Gardens on Sunday.

England named its team earlier and made an enforced change, bringing in seamer Matthew Potts for Jamie Smith, who broke a finger on Thursday as England won the first ODI by 238 runs at Edgbaston.

The West Indies replaced Amir Jangoo with Shimron Hetmyer in the middle order.

___

Lineups:

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood

West Indies: Brandon King, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

___

