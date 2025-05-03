Clear
68.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico leaves Kentucky Derby coverage with nut allergy

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico leaves Kentucky Derby coverage with nut allergy

Photo Icon View Photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — NBC Sports host Mike Tirico said on social media he hates being a “late scratch” from Saturday’s 151st Kentucky Derby because of a “significant” nut allergy reaction during coverage of the marquee race at Churchill Downs.

Ahmed Fareed took over coverage for the veteran broadcaster, who was scheduled to host coverage of the first jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown for the ninth time. Tirico left the storied track in late afternoon and returned to his hotel, an NBC Sports spokesman said.

Tirico referred to the allergy on his official account on X and added that, “If you have one you know how it can knock you down.”

He thanked Churchill Downs for their care along with network horse racing colleagues Randy Moss, Jerry Bailey, Fareed and his “Syracuse fam” for stepping up “to do a great job.”

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 