Bengaluru go top of the IPL after epic two-run win over Chennai

Bengaluru go top of the IPL after epic two-run win over Chennai View Photo

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Fast bowler Yash Dayal held his nerve to give Royal Challengers Bengaluru a sensational two-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball Indian Premier League thriller on Saturday.

Chennai, already eliminated from playoffs contention, needed 15 off the last over to prevent Bengaluru from topping the table.

Dayal faced Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and impact player Shivam Dube and used full tosses and yorkers to dismiss Dhoni off the third ball and concede three singles off the last three balls.

Chennai was stranded on 211-5 after nearly chasing down Bengaluru’s 213-5.

After half-centuries by Bengaluru openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, they slumped to 159-5 going into the ninth over. But after Romario Shepherd smacked 53 off 14 balls, tied for the second fastest half-century in IPL history, Bengaluru had a total it could defend.

But 17-year-old Chennai opener Ayush Mhatre’s scintillating 94 off 48 balls and Jadeja’s unbeaten 77 put them in the driver’s seat going into the last over.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket