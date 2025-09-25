Brian White scores in 88th and Whitecaps extend unbeaten streak to 7 with 1-1 draw versus Timbers

Cloudy
By AP News
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored in the 88th minute for his 15th goal of the season and the Vancouver Whitecaps extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Vancouver (16-6-8) is in second place in the Western Conference standings with 56 points, one back of San Diego. The Whitecaps have already broken the team record of 53 points in a season, set in 2015.

Portland (11-10-10) is seventh with 43 points after going 1-3-3 in its last seven games.

White, who entered as a second-half substitute after missing games with a hamstring injury, deflected in a Sebastian Berhalter shot.

Portland defender Kamal Miller scored from about 30-yards out in the first half. It was the first goal allowed by the Whitecaps in 325 minutes across all competitions.

Thomas Müller, the former FC Bayern Munich star, missed his second consecutive MLS match with an adductor injury.

