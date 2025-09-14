Alonso Martínez scores go-ahead goal in NYCFC’s 3-1 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night.

Chicago grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on Philip Zinckernagel’s 13th goal in his first season in the league. Brian Gutiérrez earned his fifth assist on the score.

NYCFC pulled even by halftime on Nicolás Fernández’s first goal in his fifth career appearance. Kevin O’Toole and Hannes Wolf had assists. It was the first of the season for O’Toole and the seventh for Wolf.

Martínez scored his 15th goal of the campaign — unassisted in the 57th minute to give NYCFC the lead.

Seventeen-year-old Seymour Reid capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time with his first goal in his seventh appearance. Reid subbed in for Martínez in the 90th minute.

Matt Freese finished with two saves for NYCFC (14-9-5).

Chris Brady stopped two shots for the Fire (12-11-6).

NYCFC moves five points in front of the Fire after the two began the day holding on to the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

NYCFC will host the Columbus Crew on Wednesday. The Fire travel to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

