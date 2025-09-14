Jacob Jackson earns his first clean sheet in home debut as FC Dallas beats Austin 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored in the second minute, Bernard Kamungo added another goal early in the second half and Jacob Jackson earned a clean sheet in his home debut as FC Dallas beat Austin 2-0 on Saturday night.

Dallas (8-11-10) was without its first- and second-choice goalkeepers. Maarten Paes has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury. Backup Michael Collodi was suspended having received a red card last time out in St. Louis.

Musa scored 90 seconds in off a nice back-heel pass from Logan Farrington. Musa has produced the most goals in a two-season span in club history, with 31, eclipsing Jesús Ferreira’s 30 from 2022-23.

Austin (11-10-8) had a two-game winning streak stopped with just its second loss in the last nine games.

It was a return to Toyota Stadium for former FC Dallas boss Nico Estévez, who took charge of Austin ahead of the 2025 season. Estévez led Dallas for two-and-a-half seasons before parting ways midway through the 2024 campaign.

