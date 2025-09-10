Honduras beats Nicaragua 2-0 to lead Group C in Central American World Cup qualifying View Photo

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Rommel Quioto and Alexy Vega scored second-half goals and Honduras beat Nicaragua 2-0 Tuesday to take the group lead in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying final round after the first two matches.

Quioto scored in the 47th minute and Vega sealed the victory in the 90th for the Catrachos, who are aiming for their fourth World Cup.

The Hondurans, who defeated Nicaragua in their previous two World Cup qualifying matches, qualified for World Cup tournaments in Spain 1982, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

With the win, Honduras remains undefeated and leads Group C in Central American qualifying with four points, while Costa Rica and Haiti are in second place with two and Haiti is last with one.

The Costa Ricans wasted a lead for their second match in the final round and drew 3-3 against the Haitians.

The Ticos have qualified for four of the past five World Cups, just missing out in South Africa 2010 and made it to the quarterfinals in Brazil 2014.

Twelve teams, divided into three groups, are vying for three direct spots from regional qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have qualified automatically as World Cup co-hosts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bailey Cadamartedi and Jon Russell scored and Jamaica had a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago to remain on top of Group B. Cadamartedi opened the scoring in the 36th minute and Russell added a strike in the 57th for the Jamaicans, who picked up their second win of the final round.

The Reggae Boyz, who have qualified once to the World Cup, in France 1998, are led by former England national team coach Steve McLaren.

Also in Group B, Curacao had a 3-2 win over Bermuda with two goals from Sheffield United striker Tahith Chong.

Jamaica has six points and Curacao four. Trinidad and Tobago has one and Bermuda has no competition points.

