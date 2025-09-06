Jamaica’s trip to a potential 2026 World Cup appearance begins with a 4-0 win over Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Jamaica’s journey to a potential second soccer World Cup tournament opened with a 4-0 win over Bermuda in a 2026 qualifier on Friday.

Damion Lowe opened the scoring in the sixth minute, Renaldo Cephas added one in the 26th, Kasey Palmer in the 58th and Shamar Nicholson had a goal in the 90th for the Jamaicans.

With the win, Jamaica leads Group B with three points, while Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago have one point each after a scoreless draw on Friday. Bermuda is in last place with no points.

Jamaica has only ever qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France. The Caribbean side beat Japan 2-1 in its final group game in that tournament but earlier losses to Argentina and Croatia meant the team did not qualify from Group H.

Twelve teams, divided into three groups, are vying for three direct spots from regional qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have qualified automatically as World Cup co-hosts.

El Salvador, which had a 1-0 win over Guatemala on Thursday, leads Group A with three points, while Panama and Suriname have one each.

In Group C play, Honduras and Haiti drew 0-0 and Nicaragua salvaged a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica on Friday.

