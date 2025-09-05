LA Galaxy face the Houston Dynamo after shutout win

LA Galaxy (4-16-7, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (8-12-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -126, Los Angeles +300, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 3-0, the LA Galaxy play the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo are 7-10-6 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 2-9-3 when they score just one goal.

The Galaxy are 3-12-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 10th in the Western Conference drawing 132 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Ponce has scored eight goals with one assist for the Dynamo. Jack Mcglynn has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Gabriel Pec has six goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Gabe Segal (injured), Nelson Quinones (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Pablo Antonio Ortiz Cabezas (injured).

Galaxy: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press