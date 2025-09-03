London City Lionesses to wear jerseys with saying ‘Everyone Watches Women’s Sports’

Togethxr, a company founded by athletes Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim, has announced a partnership that puts its slogan “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” on the jerseys of the London City Lionesses.

London City is playing this season in the English Women’s Super League. The team’s opening match is set for Saturday at Arsenal.

Michele Kang, owner of the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League and Lyon in the top French league, bought the Lionesses in 2023. London City is the only WSL team not affiliated with a Premier League club.

“London City Lionesses was founded to reimagine women’s football — to be bold, independent, and drive women’s football forward,” Kang said in a statement Wednesday. “Our partnership with Togethxr reflects that same goal and allows us to do it at pace! Seeing ‘Everyone Watches Women’s Sports’ on our kit is a powerful statement and we look forward to starting influential conversations that progress women’s sport.”

The “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” T-shirts were first released in 2023 and quickly gained popularity. Celebrities and athletes including actor Jason Sudeikis and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry have worn the shirts.

Togethxr announced earlier this year that merchandise featuring the slogan had generated $6 million in revenue for the media and commerce company.

Togethxr’s agreement with the Lionesses is described as a partnership as opposed to a sponsorship, so the company is not paying to put the saying on the jerseys. Togethxr also has partnerships with the WNBA and NWSL.

“We’re joining forces to reaffirm that the future of women’s sports is here,” Morgan said in the announcement. “It’s global, and it’s inevitable. London City Lionesses were born to disrupt football, and Togethxr was born to disrupt sports media.”

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer