Duane Holmes scores 1st MLS goal, Dynamo beats St. Louis City 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Duane Holmes scored his first goal in MLS, Ezequiel Ponce added a goal and the Houston Dynamo beat St. Louis City 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a six-game winless skid.

Holmes subbed on and scored moments later to make it 3-0 in the 72nd minute. Ondřej Lingr ran onto a misplayed ball by Fallou Fall on the right side and fed Holmes at the back post for a first-touch finish into a wide-open net.

Jonathan Bond had two saves for Houston (8-12-8).

Ponce went up high and slammed home a header, off an arcing free kick played in by Jack McGlynn, from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 20th minute and an own goal by St. Louis City’s Henry Kessler made it 2-0 in the 50th.

Eduard Löwen scored for the second consecutive game to get St. Louis on the scoreboard in the 86th minute and Mykhi Joyner, a 19-year-old homegrown, scored his first goal in MLS to make it 3-2 in the 89th.

St. Louis (5-17-6), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in three straight.

The Dynamo beat St. Louis 1-0 on June 28.

